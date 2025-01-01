Critical Review: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) versus Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Vornado Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $289.57 million 5.34 -$107.26 million ($0.17) -97.82 Vornado Realty Trust $1.77 billion 4.52 $105.49 million ($0.29) -144.97

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Veris Residential pays out -188.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -255.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veris Residential and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vornado Realty Trust 2 6 2 0 2.00

Veris Residential presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $36.58, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -5.70% -4.97% -2.02% Vornado Realty Trust 0.46% 1.72% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Vornado Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.