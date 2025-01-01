Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.09. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Crown Point Energy Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Crown Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.