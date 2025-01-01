CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 745,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $710,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,225,308. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock worth $3,331,185. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CTS by 132.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 108,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. CTS has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

