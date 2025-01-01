Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.
Daily Journal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $567.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $309.22 and a 1-year high of $602.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.82.
About Daily Journal
