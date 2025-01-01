Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $567.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $309.22 and a 1-year high of $602.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.82.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

