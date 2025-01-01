Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total transaction of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,708.02. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.30. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 96,162.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 8,861,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,635,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $587,638,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,352,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.69. 834,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.