dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNTL shares. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.49. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

