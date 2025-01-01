Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 9,189,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,912,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

