DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,089 shares of company stock valued at $62,551,245 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

View Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. 1,759,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

