E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 11,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of ETWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 975,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in E2open Parent by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

