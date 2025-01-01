ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 149,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 149,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

ECARX Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.