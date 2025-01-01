Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMED traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 2,825,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,823. Electromedical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

About Electromedical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.