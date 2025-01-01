Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 25,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,422. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
