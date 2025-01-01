Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.36. 3,173,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,645,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

