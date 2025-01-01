Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 249,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.