EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Up 14.2% – Still a Buy?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) was up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 7,109,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 2,434,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

