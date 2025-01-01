EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.9 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOF traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.25. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $252.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $232.06.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

