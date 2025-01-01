EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.9 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOF traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.25. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $252.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $232.06.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.