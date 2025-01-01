Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 304.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.88. 416,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

