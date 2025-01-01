FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.82 ($23.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,928 ($24.13). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,908 ($23.88), with a volume of 62,539 shares traded.

FD Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,859.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,640.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67. The stock has a market cap of £548.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,050.00 and a beta of 0.74.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

