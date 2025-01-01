FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FDRVF remained flat at C$23.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. FD Technologies has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.03.
About FD Technologies
