FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FDM Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $4.65 on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.
FDM Group Company Profile
