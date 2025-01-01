FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FDM Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $4.65 on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

