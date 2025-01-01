Financial 15 Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Financial 15 Split Stock Performance
FTN opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44.
About Financial 15 Split
