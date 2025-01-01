Financial Comparison: Primo Brands (PRMB) versus Its Competitors

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Primo Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primo Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Primo Brands Competitors 192 654 1221 114 2.58

Primo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Primo Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% Primo Brands Competitors 9.09% 19.71% 7.31%

Dividends

Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Primo Brands pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 19.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $4.84 billion $238.10 million 19.11 Primo Brands Competitors $72.35 billion $732.69 million 16.24

Primo Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands. Primo Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primo Brands peers beat Primo Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

