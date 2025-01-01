First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares changing hands.
First Bauxite Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.
First Bauxite Company Profile
First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.
