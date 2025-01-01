Flare Price Down 2.2% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Flare has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $17.57 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,509.82 or 0.99355768 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,281.08 or 0.99112727 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,903,423,558 coins and its circulating supply is 55,005,680,076 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,903,431,561.751956 with 55,005,680,076.984593 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02612727 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $12,167,085.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

