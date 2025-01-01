Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.82.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

