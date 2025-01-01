Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. 619,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.47. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,040,000 after buying an additional 3,024,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $20,857,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at $17,621,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.