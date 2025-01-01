Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 23,210,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 92,244 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

