Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 852,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 83,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.