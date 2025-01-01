FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Plans Dividend of $0.15

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 7,114 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September
