Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Short Interest Update

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,343,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 5,873,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance
Shares of FSHUF stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Fu Shou Yuan International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fu Shou Yuan International Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Fu Shou Yuan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fu Shou Yuan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.