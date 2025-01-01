G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.14. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
