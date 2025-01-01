G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.14. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

