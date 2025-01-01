Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 925,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAU shares. Eight Capital raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 471,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,723. The firm has a market cap of $316.21 million, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.04. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.