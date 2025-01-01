General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 34,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 4,733,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in General Motors by 123.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in General Motors by 581.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of General Motors by 158.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

