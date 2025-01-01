Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 8,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Genfit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.