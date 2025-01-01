Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.38. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $242.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $192.20 and a 1-year high of $334.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

