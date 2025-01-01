Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genpact Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,838. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,545.60. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,715. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

