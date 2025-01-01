GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
Get Our Latest Report on GeoVax Labs
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.2 %
GOVX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 1,947,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.18.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.