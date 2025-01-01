GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GOVX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 1,947,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

See Also

