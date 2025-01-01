GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,180. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,857 shares of company stock valued at $44,545,645. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 268.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.09 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

