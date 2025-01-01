Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock remained flat at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 134,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $486.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

