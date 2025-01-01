Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $19.3361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,382.35%.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

