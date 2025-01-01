Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $18,051.60 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

