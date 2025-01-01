Graco (NYSE:GGG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.95 and traded as high as $84.23. Graco shares last traded at $83.77, with a volume of 354,606 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,572.20. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Graco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

