Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 18,173 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,942.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 711,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,454.36. This represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 8,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,680.80. This represents a 8.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,174 shares of company stock worth $520,493. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 66.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE:GRNT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 1,004,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,539. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $844.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

