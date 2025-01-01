GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AMDS opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.
