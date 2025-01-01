Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

