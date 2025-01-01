Gravity Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (G)

Gravity (G) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $231.57 million and $10.03 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,331.45 or 0.99744164 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,925.23 or 0.99310035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,277,420,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02973948 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $13,368,367.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

