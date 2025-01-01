GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

GHG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

