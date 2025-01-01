Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $36.18 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

About Guangdong Investment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.