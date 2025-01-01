Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $36.18 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.
About Guangdong Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.