Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$88.09 and last traded at C$88.37. 1,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.95.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.38.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

