Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,343.20. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 294,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

